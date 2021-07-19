White House press secretary Jen Psaki rejected the suggestion from a Fox News reporter that President Biden could ask former President Trump to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Fox News’ White House correspondent Peter Doocy suggested that Mr Trump could be asked to make a public service announcement (PSA) encouraging people to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

Ms Psaki rebuffed the notion, saying “anyone who has a platform” is welcome to provide vaccine information to the public and cited that “almost every” former president had done so.

“We don’t believe that requires an embroidered invitation to be a part of” she said.