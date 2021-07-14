Olivia Rodrigo is appearing alongside White House press secretary Jen Psaki to take questions from reporters during the daily briefing.

The 18-year-old pop star will be highlighting the need for young people to get jabbed and will also field questions about the vaccine.

Rodrigo is also expected to record videos to share with her 28 million social media followers, as well as on White House accounts.

President Joe Biden’s new vaccine push aims to get more adolescents ages 12 to 18 vaccinated before they return to school later this year.