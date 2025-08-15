Putin goes viral for pulling strange facial expressions at Alaska summit

Vladimir Putin has gone viral for the strange facial expressions he pulled during his meeting with Donald Trump at the crunch Alaska summit.

At the first one-on-one meeting between the Russian president and US president in seven years, Putin appeared to pull several facial expressions, including what seemed to be a series of bewildered looks.

Putin made the faces when he was bombarded with questions from the world’s press in the first few minutes of the summit on Friday (15 August).

The expressions attracted interest across the globe, with many turning them into memes.

“Confused when asked real questions,” one X user wrote.