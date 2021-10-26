Queen to miss Cop26 climate conference following bout of ill health

The Queen is to miss the Cop26 climate change conference in Glasgow following a stay in hospital last week that has seen the monarch advised by her doctors to rest.

Her Majesty was due to travel to Scotland for the high-profile engagement on Monday 1 November, but will send a pre-recorded video message instead.

Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton are all still expected to attend the crunch climate crisis conference in Glasgow which begins on Sunday (31 October).