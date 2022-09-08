Crowds gathered at Buckingham Palace on Thursday (8 September), the same day it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at Balmoral, Scotland.

A statement from the Palace confirmed that doctors are “concerned” for the monarch’s health and members of the royal family are travelling to Scotland to be close to the Queen.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the statement read.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.