Question Time audience laughs as Tory minister defends Downing Street party

BBC’s Question Time audience openly laughed as the Vaccines Minister defended a Number 10 party.

Maggie Throup was questioned over revelations that there were two No10 bashes in November and December last year.

Boris Johnson allegedly spoke at the first event held during England’s national lockdown, before a Christmas party was then held when London was under Tier 3 rules.

When Fiona Bruce questioned Throup over the Christmas party, the MP for Erewash, Derbyshire said: "I am not aware of the Christmas party.

"Number 10 is a workplace and I've been reassured that all guidance was carefully followed."

Sign up to our newsletters.