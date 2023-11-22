Rainbow Bridge car explosion captured in CCTV from border crossing near Niagara Falls

CCTV footage released on Wednesday, 22 November, shows a vehicle driving at high speed before crashing by the Rainbow Bridge on the US-Canada border.

In the video, the vehicle is airborne and an explosion is seen next to the border crossing near Niagara Falls.

New York senator Chuck Schumer, citing information from the FBI, confirmed two people had died in the incident but nothing had been determined on their identity or motive.

The state’s governor Kathy Hochul told reporters that there was no evidence of terrorism.