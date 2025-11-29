A Range Rover driver was caught downing 11 pints on a pub crawl with friends, before getting behind the wheel of the car and killing a teenager in a crash.

Danny Francis, 29, of Welshpool, had been on a night out with friends on 30 September, 2023, before getting in his car and losing control as he attempted to negotiate a large pool of water on the A458 in Shrewsbury.

In doing so, he went onto the opposite carriageway, where he crashed head on with two motorcycles being ridden by 17-year-old Benjamin Worrall and his friend Nathan.

Despite everyone’s best efforts to save Benjamin, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Nathan suffered life-changing injuries and was taken to hospital.

Francis was jailed for seven years for causing the death of Benjamin on Friday (28 November), after pleading guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court.