Police bodycam captured the moment a driver who consumed “at least 20 lines of cocaine” before fatally crashing into a three-year-old girl with his van was arrested.

Footage released by Greater Manchester Police shows officers storming a property to arrest Rawal Rehman, 36, of Lambton Road, Chorlton, whose Mercedes Sprinter van struck Louisa Palmisano on 22 February.

Locating Mr Rehman, the officers tackle him to the floor, where he repeatedly cries “I’m sorry”.

Louisa had been with her parents on a family visit to Manchester when Mr Rehmen’s vehicle struck a tram, which forced the van onto the pavement where it collided with the three-year-old.

Mr Rehman was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday (27 May) at Manchester Crown Court.