Rishi Sunak U-turns and says he will attend Cop27

Rishi Sunak has made a U-turn on his decision not to attend the Cop27 summit, announcing he will now travel to Egypt.

The prime minister was put under mounting pressure to show face at the crucial climate change summit after his predecessor Boris Johnson said he was going.

Mr Johnson said it had “become unfashionable” to talk about the successes of the previous Cop26 meeting held in Glasgow last year.

On Wednesday (02 November) Mr Sunak tweeted: “There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy security without investing in renewables.”

