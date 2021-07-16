A partial roof collapse at a three-storey apartment building in Miami-Dade County, Florida, led to the evacuation of at least 30 residents on Thursday.

Helicopter footage shows a long portion of a roof overhang that had fallen off and is in pieces on the ground below.

The damage was limited to the building’s exterior, authorities said.

It comes amid heightened concerns over Florida buildings’ structural integrity in the wake of the recent collapse of the 12-storey condo in Surfside, Miami, in which at least 95 people died.