Rory Stewart has compared Boris Johnson's premiership to "Berlusconi's Italy" in light of the numerous scandals the prime minister has been associated with while in office.

The former cabinet minister told Good Morning Britain that Downing Street is about "one thing - the survival of Boris Johnson."

Referring to scandals such as Partygate, the 2019 prorogation controversy, and the wallpaper in the Downing Street flat, Stewart said they mounted up "to make our country feel like Berlusconi's Italy."

