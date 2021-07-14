US politician Roy Moore has lost a lawsuit against Sacha Baron Cohen, after the comedian used a fake ‘anti-sex offender device’ on him during a TV skit in 2018.

The satirical segment of Mr Baron Cohen’s Who is America? came after a number of women accused Mr Moore of sexual misconduct, which he denies.

Posing as an Israeli anti-terrorism expert, Mr Baron Cohen said the device was able to detect a sex offender, and made the device beep when waved over the politician.A judge dismissed the defamation lawsuit, saying the stunt was “clearly a joke”.