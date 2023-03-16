Moment Russian fighter jet crashes into US drone over Black Sea

Declassified footage shows the moment a Russian fighter jet crashed into an American drone in the Black Sea on Tuesday, 14 March.

The American military had to bring down the surveillance drone after the Russian warplane struck its propeller, according to US officials.

Russian forces previously insisted that its aircraft did not hit the MQ-9 Reaper drone, maintaining that the drone moved sharply and crashed into the water after Putin's jets were scrambled to intercept it near Crimea.

