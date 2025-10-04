Russian attack on passenger train in Ukraine injures 30

A Russian drone strike on a Ukrainian railway station has injured at least 30 people, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Sharing footage of a train carriage set alight thanks to the “savage” attack on Saturday (4 October), Zelensky said: “The Russians could not have been unaware that they were striking civilians. And this is terror the world must not ignore.”

Among the injured are three children, as well as a railway employee, he said. No fatalities were reported in the immediate aftermath.

Zelensky called on the West to spring into "action". He said: “We've heard resolute statements from Europe and America – and it's high time to turn them all into reality.”