Mother of Russian soldier pleads for his safe return from Ukraine: ‘He’s just a boy’

The mother of a Russian soldier has begged for her son's safe return from war in Ukraine, pleading with Vladimir Putin to "stop the bloodshed".

ABC News correspondent James Longman spoke with the distraught mother of a 22-year old soldier at an anti-war protest in Moscow, who claimed her son had been lied to about their mission.

"Thank God he is alive, only 10 people are left in his regiment," the woman says.

"Please stop this bloodshed, return my son! And return other sons, stop it."

