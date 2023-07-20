Fires rage in aftermath of Russian strike on Mykolaiv

Several floors of a three-storey building were destroyed after Russian strikes hit the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv overnight, officials said on 20 July.

The attack caused a fire in the building that affected an area of 450 square meters and burned for several hours.

In footage released by Ukraine’s emergency services, firefighters were seen battling the flames throughout the early hours of the morning and removing people from the area.

In a statement released on Telegram, the region’s Governor Vitalii Kim said at least 19 people had been injured following the strikes.