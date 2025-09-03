Rylan Clark shares his thoughts on immigration live on This Morning

This Morning presenter Rylan Clark shared his personal thoughts on immigration during Wednesday’s live show (27 August).

The 36-year-old has since received a social media backlash after voicing his views on the UK’s immigration policies.

Clark had noted how doctors and nurses from “other countries” saved his mother Linda’s life when she fell ill earlier this year.

“They’re living a great life, they’re paying into this tax system, they’re helping this country thrive,” he said.

The presenter then went on to say there is “something wrong” with the way refugees are welcomed into the UK.

“Here’s the iPad. Here’s the NHS in reception of your hotel. Here’s three meals a day. Here’s a games room in the hotel. Have a lovely time and welcome,” he said.