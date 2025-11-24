Missing People CEO on why SafeCall will be a lifeline for children

The Independent and Missing People’s SafeCall will be a lifeline for children, the charity’s CEO said.

A child is reported missing in the UK every two and a half minutes. Teenagers are the most likely to disappear, with those aged 12 to 17 accounting for 61 per cent of all incidents recorded by police.

The Independent has joined forces with Missing People, to launch a new service that will be a lifeline for children in crisis. Co-designed and piloted by young people themselves, SafeCall will offer the support, safety and connection they need.

Donate here or text SAFE to 70577 to give £10 to Missing People – enough for one child to get help.

Jo Youle told LBC: “Nobody can imagine the pain of a child being missing, but also being that missing child.”