A 9-year-old schoolboy who wrote a letter to Manchester United player Marcus Rashford following his penalty miss for England, has now said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not doing enough to tackle racism.

On an appearance on GMB, Dexter Rosier read out the letter he sent to Rashford after he received racist abuse online from some people – and revealed he also sent a letter to Johnson urging him to do more to prevent racist abuse online.

The letter began: “Dear Boris Johnson, I Dexter Rosier do not think you are doing enough about racial abuse”.