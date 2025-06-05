Moment driver drags two police officers along road after fleeing traffic stop

Watch the moment a mother from Scotland drags two police officers down the road with her car after they pulled her over.

Dashcam footage shows Lauren Baird, 43, of Aberdeen, speeding off after being pulled over for vehicle insurance inspection on 10 July 2023. Both officers are knocked to the ground, narrowly avoiding going under the wheels.

The pair were treated at Inverness' Raigmore Hospital for grazing, bruises, an injured knee and a staved finger.

The female officer also needed to use crutches and has still not returned to duty.

Ms Baird has been jailed for 18 months and banned from driving for 43 months.