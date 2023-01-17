Stephen Flynn, SNP leader at Westminster, complained of “noise from rabid gammon” during a House of Commons debate.

Gesturing towards the government benches, Mr Flynn thanked a fellow MP for their “worthwhile contribution” but added, “I didn’t hear all of it in its entirety because of some of the rabid gammon to my right-hand side.”

His complaint was met with laughter from a number of others inside the chamber.

“It was, nonetheless, an incredibly important point to make,” he added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.