Most legal coronavirus restrictions in Scotland are to be lifted on 9 August, first minister Nicola Sturgeon has told the Scottish Parliament.

Ms Sturgeon made the announcement of Scotland’s “Freedom Day” in a video statement to the Holyrood assembly, which has been virtually recalled from its summer break.

From Monday, legal requirements for social distancing and limits on the size of social gatherings and access to venues will be removed, said the first minister.

Face-coverings will still be required in all the indoor settings where they are currently used, and are likely to be legally mandated “for some time to come”.