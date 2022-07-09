Mourners lay flowers at scene of Shinzo Abe's fatal shooting

Mourners in Japan placed flowers at the spot where former Japanese prime ministerShinzo Abe was fatally shot during a campaign speech on Friday morning, July 8.

Video captures mourners placing flowers at the scene in Nara, near Yamato-Saidaiji Station where Mr Abe, Japan’s most famous and longest-serving prime minister, was shot.

Earlier today, a hearse carrying the body of Mr Abe arrived at his Tokyo residence while members of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) are seen dressed in black and lining the roads to pay their respects.

