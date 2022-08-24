Police provide update after two dead and three injured in DC mass shooting

Two people have died and three more have been wounded after a shooting in Washington, DC, today, 24 August.

Gunfire erupted on the corner of O Street NW and North Capitol Street, in Truxton Circle, according to NBC Washington.

Washington Metropolitan Police Department have identified a suspect vehicle they believe is connected to the shooting, and have appealed for information.

“At least two shooters exited the vehicle and began shooting at folks that were on the block. They were either in chairs or standing,” Executive Assistant Chief of DC Police Ashan Benedict said.

