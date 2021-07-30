An impala has been filmed making its escape from hippos, crocodile-infested waters and a pack of wild dogs - all in just under two minutes. The animal, captured on video by Latest Kruger, can be seen evading the dogs in Thornybush Nature Reserve, South Africa, before jumping into the nearby lake. As the impala swims from one side to the other, with the dogs watching from the bank, avoiding crocodiles and a swipe by a grumpy hippo.

Daniel Hitchings, a guide from Johannesburg, said: "Sometimes luck is on your side and sometimes it isn’t. It was this impala’s day.”