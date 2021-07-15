Vigilantes have taken to the streets of South Africa to protect their businesses from looters as deadly unrest sweeps the country.

One shop owner whose store was ransacked told Al Jazeera she can now no longer retire this year as planned. “I put everything into my business.. I’ve got nothing, no pension money, nothing,” she said.

With police often outnumbered, anxious residents in some areas have taken matters into their own hands, forming armed vigilante groups to fend off looters.

What began as protests against the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma last week has escalated to riots over unemployment, hunger and poverty.