The South African army has begun deploying some 25,000 troops to aid in stopping the almost weeklong riots that have been sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma

In the largest deployment of soldiers since the end of apartheid in 1994, the South African National Defence Force has also called up its reserve of 12,000 troops.

Trucks, armored personnel carriers and helicopters are being used to transport soldiers to areas of violence in the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces that have seen a week of trouble in mainly poor areas.