Barbie appears with astronaut in space to inspire girls in STEM

Astronaut Samantha Christoforetti, the first female commander of the International Space Station (ISS), appeared in space with her lookalike Barbie doll to inspire girls to think about careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Footage shows Ms Christoforetti working on board the ISS and answering young girls’ questions about space for World Space Week.

Inspiring Girls, a charity connecting girls to female role models, organised the initiative.

“This inspiring collaboration will help girls discover new opportunities, consider a career in STEM and raise their aspirations,” Inspiring Girls’ founder Miriam González Durántez said.

