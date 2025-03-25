Blue and white spirals from Space X Falcon 9 rocket light up skies across UK

Blue and white spirals believed to be from the Space X Falcon 9 rocket have been spotted in the skies across the UK.

Experts have claimed the spirals, seen on Monday night (24 March), were from Elon Musk’s Falcon 9 rocket launch in Florida.

This footage was captured by Richard Whelan in Hull at around 8pm on Monday (24 March).

Mr Whelan said: “I thought at first it was the moon casting shapes on the cloud, but when I zoomed in it was a moving bright light with a cloud circling around it.”