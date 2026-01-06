Parts of Spain covered in snow as Storm Francis brings icy temperatures

Storm Francis has swept across part of Spain, bringing with it heavy snow and freezing temperatures.

The unusually cold spell, which has coincided with major holiday Kings Day, is forecast to continue at least until Thursday (8 January), according to the Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

The weather agency has issued orange and yellow alerts for low temperatures across 10 Spanish regions.

An AEMET representative, María José Guerrero, has warned the general public of the need to have “coats, umbrellas and scarves ready” for the coming days.