Sri Lankan Prime Minister's residence set on fire amid protests

The home of Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been set on fire during a day of mass unrest over the country’s severe economic crisis. This comes mere hours after he announced plans to resign.

Thousands of protesters had earlier stormed the presidential palace in Colombo, with Ranil Wickremesinghe announcing that he would step down as PM shortly afterwards.

Sri Lanka’s president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has also agreed to resign – and intends to step down on Wednesday.

