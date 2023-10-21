Watch: Clever sheepdog saves ewes stranded on Welsh farm as Storm Babet floods UK

A sheepdog came to the rescue of three ewes who had been cut off by floodwater as Storm Babet unleashed floods all over the UK.

Llyr Derwydd, 44, a farmer from near Ruthin in Wales, said he had gone to check on his sheep in Flintshire on Friday afternoon (20 October) when he saw three ewes “stranded on this little spot on the field” having been “cut off” by the water.

With the water producing dangerous conditions for a rescue, sheepdog Patsy was the heroine of the hour.

“I just thought, ‘I’ll see if the dog will go’. I gave her the command and she swam across,” Mr Derwydd said.

“It was quite dangerous because I didn’t know how deep it was. She’s a strong swimmer and she was able to swim across.”