Felixstowe port: Why are dock workers striking?

Felixstowe port workers embarked on the first of an eight-day strike on Sunday, 21 August.

Approximately 1,900 members of Unite at Felixstowe will walk out from the UK’s biggest container port in a dispute over pay.

In the first strike to hit the port since 1989, staff including crane drivers, machine operators and stevedores are taking action after voting by more than 9-1 in favour.

The strike could have a huge impact, as the port handles around four million containers a year from 2,000 ships.

