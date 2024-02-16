Sunak breaks silence after double by-election defeat in Wellingborough and Kingswood

Rishi Sunak has broken his silence after the Conservative party suffered a double by-election defeat in Wellingborough and Kingswood on Thursday, 15 February.

While on a visit to Harlow police station on Friday, the Prime Minister called the circumstances of the losses “particularly challenging.”

“I think if you look at the results, very low turnout, and it shows that we’ve got work to do to show people we are delivering on their priorities.”

Mr Sunak said that the low turnout also showed that “there isn’t a huge amount of enthusiasm for Keir Starm and the Labour Party.”