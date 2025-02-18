A giant 60ft sinkhole has opened up in the middle of a UK high street.

A cordon is in place today (18 February) in Godstone High Street, Surrey, with a number of buildings evacuated.

The road has been closed between Oxted Road and Bletchingley Road.

Some homes are currently without water.

A SES Water spokesman said: “Our teams are on site to carry out urgent repair work. A road closure is in place to ensure the safety of our teams on site. We’re really sorry for the disruption this is causing and are doing all we can to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”