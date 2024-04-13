Emergency services at scene after multiple people stabbed at Sydney shopping centre

Emergency services are at scene after multiple people have been stabbed at Sydney shopping centre on Saturday (13 April).

Police have confirmed a man was also shot at the Westfield Bondi Junction following reports of multiple casualties.

Emergency services were called to just before 4pm (0600 GMT) following the reports, New South Wales Police said in a statement.

“People are urged to avoid the area,” the statement said.

“Inquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and there are no further details.”

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident, news site news.com.au reported.