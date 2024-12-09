Rebel opposition fighters stormed the presidential palace in the capital Damascus on Sunday (8 December) after the fall of Syria's government.

Footage shows the deserted palace with armed men inside. It also shows people walking out with appliances allegedly taken from the palace.

Meanwhile, crowds gathered to celebrate the fall of Bashar Assad’s government with chants, prayers, and gunfire after opposition fighters entered Damascus following a historic advance.

It was the first time opposition forces had reached Damascus since 2018 when Syrian troops recaptured areas on the outskirts of the capital following a yearslong siege.