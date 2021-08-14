Taliban captures Afghanistan’s third largest city as advance towards Kabul continues

The Taliban have gained the biggest prize so far in their military offensive thus far after capturing Herat, Afghanistan’s third largest city and a huge symbolic and strategic gain which gives them control of the west of the country.

Ismail Khan, the veteran mujahedin commander, has been captured by the Taliban as they took the city.

The capture of Herat came through a sudden and sustained attack after the insurgents had been pushed back from the areas they held by an Afghan government operation earlier in the week.