Taliban fighters have seized control of Kandahar and the strategic city of Ghazni, leaving Afghanistan's capital Kabul more vulnerable than ever.

The insurgents have also captured the nearby city of Lashkar Gah and now control about a third of the country's provisional capitals.

Afghans feel betrayed by their own government and the foreign powers who aren’t stepping back in as the militants continue to advance toward Kabul.

Tens of thousands have fled the Taliban offensive and more than 1,000 civilians have been killed in the past month, according to the UN.