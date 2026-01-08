Moment man blows up ATMs with homemade explosives trying to steal cash

A would-be thief used homemade explosives to blow up ATMs in multiple failed attempts to steal cash.

Footage released by North East Regional Organised Crime Unit on Wednesday (7 January) shows Kristopher Follos, 45, of Olivers Mill, Morpeth, approaching a cash machine and placing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on it, causing it to explode.

The 45-year-old targeted machines across Northumberland, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire between May and August last year, though none of his attempts were successful as he failed to reach the money box.

When he was arrested, officers found three more devices at his flat.

Follos was charged with conspiracy to steal, conspiracy to cause explosions and making an explosive substance. He has been sentenced to eight years behind bars and three further years on licence.