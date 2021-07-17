CCTV footage captures the shocking moment a brazen thief threw chili powder in a jeweller’s eyes before making off with three gold chains.

Shop owner Nanabhai Soni, 45, was showing jewellery to a customer in Vadodara, India, when a masked man bursts through the door.

The thief reaches into his pocket for the chili powder, throwing it at the jeweller’s face before grabbing the gold chains and running out.

Local police have opened an investigation into the incident and it’s reported that each chain weighs 30g and is worth £1,444.