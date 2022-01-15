Clouds of ash fill sky after Tonga volcano eruption

Clouds of ash fill the horizon moments after a submarine volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga.

Fierce clouds stretching 12-miles high and three-miles wide formed above the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano spewing ash, gas and steam into the atmosphere.

Satellite footage captures the latest spectacular eruption from the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano spewing a fierce ash cloud rising up to 12-miles into the air.

The eruption is being dubbed "one of the most violent volcano eruptions ever captured on satellite".

A tsunami warning had been put in force for the entirety of the Pacific nation.

