A tornado funnel cloud twirled near Jewell, Iowa, as warnings were issued across the state.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch that included most of Iowa.

Local media reported that multiple tornadoes had touched down and said there was damage in Lake City.

This video taken by Ryan Brennan show the impending tornado, as sirens sound across the town.

As Brennan calmly observed the tornado swirling towards him, he said: ‘We’re getting ready to run. Time to go to the basement’.