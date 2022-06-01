Tory minister struggles to convert imperial units during awkward interview

A Tory minister struggled to convert imperial measurements during an interview on Wednesday, despite Downing Street claiming the system is “universally understood”.

Stephen Parkinson, the arts minister, gave incorrect answers when Kay Burley asked him to convert ounces and grams into pounds.

He did, however, answer correctly when asked if three pints is more than four litres.

Lord Parkinson's awkward interview came after news that the government will launch a consultation into how to further reincorporate imperial measurements in Britain to coincide with the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

