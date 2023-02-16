Crowds chant ‘f*** Keir Starmer’ at vigil for murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey

Crowds could be heard chanting “f*** Keir Starmer” as they gathered at a vigil in London on Wednesday night for murdered transgender teenager Brianna Ghey.

The chant came amid anger from the trans community over the Labour leader’s alleged “silence” following the 16-year-old’s death last week.

Jeremy Corbyn, the former party leader who Mr Starmer confirmed will not be standing as a Labour candidate at the next general election, paid his own tribute on Tuesday.

“Brianna Ghey was an incredible young woman who spread joy, love and laughter to those around her,” he tweeted.

