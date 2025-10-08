A right-wing podcaster told Donald Trump that she “became more attractive” when she shook off her “Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS)”.

Addressing the US president at a roundtable meeting on Antifa in the White House on Wednesday (8 October), Brandi Kruse said that she is “living proof that you can recover” from TDS, a derogatory term used to refer to someone who constantly opposes Trump.

She said she “suffered” from it for eight years, but is now “happier, healthier and more successful”. She added, “I even think I got a little more attractive”, to which Mr Trump replied: “Very attractive.”