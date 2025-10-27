An Israeli prime-time television satirical comedy show has depicted Donald Trump as a McDonalds-loving Roman emperor in their latest sketch.

The Eretz Nehederet skit saw a Trump lookalike dressed as Julius Caesar being carried on a golden throne adorned with the McDonald’s logo, while doing the US president's trademark dance.

"Who brought all the hostages back? It took me less time than to cook a Big Mac,” the impersonator sang. “Then I said to 10,000 years of war, 'bye bye!'”