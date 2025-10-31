Moment Trump and Melania meet dopplegangers at White House Halloween event

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania met their dopplegangers as they greeted trick-or-treaters at the White House Halloween event.

The pair handed out candy for about an hour outside the White House, which was decked out in pumpkins, leaves, and other decorations for the event on Thursday night (30 October).

Footage shows two children, dressed as Trump and Melania, chatting with the president and first lady.

Trump is seen high-fiving the boy, who is wearing a red Trump cap, before posing for photos with the children.