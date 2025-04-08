Bizarre moment Trump says he asked Israeli hostages if Hamas winked at them

Donald Trump says he asked Israeli hostages whom he met at the White House whether Hamas “winked at them” while they were held captive.

During a meeting with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office, the US prime minister added that he questioned the hostages whether the militants showed them “any sign of love” or “a meal on the side... like what happened in Germany.”

Elsewhere in the press conference, Mr Trump confirmed his administration was “not looking at” pausing the tariffs, claiming they would make the United States “rich.”`